Put simply, the OM 5 is handle with a three-axis gimbal stuck on top. To get your smartphone fixed to the gimbal, you place a small clamp around it; the clamp locks into place on the gimbal through the use of a powerful magnet. It’s very clever and makes the process of mounting and unmounting your phone simple and fast; it’s also strong enough to hold a phone up to 290g, and feels reliable – you never get the impression a freak gust of wind or stumble will result in your mobile flying off to its destruction.

With the phone and clamp removed, the OM 5 folds down into an easily storable shape. There’s a soft storage pouch included in the box to keep it protected, which also has enough space for the folding mini tripod attachment (also included) and phone clamp.

At first glance the OM 5 looks very similar to the OM 4, which also has a magnetic clamp and folding design, but it’s actually 100g lighter and about 30 percent smaller when folded – a pretty significant improvement in portability, we say (there’s a price to pay for this shrinkage, however, which we’ll get to in the Performance section below).

The other big design difference isn’t immediately obvious, but give the gimbal arm a hard pull up away and you’ll find it: there’s an extension rod that works a little like a selfie stick. It only extends as far as 21.5cm, but that’s more than enough to add a nice measure of working room between the OM 5 user and their phone – very handy if you want to fit more in the frame while vlogging or snapping a selfie.

The aforementioned mini tripod screws into the base of the handle and lets you set the OM 5 up on a flat surface to video or photograph without being held. It uses a standard tripod screw too, so you can mount it on a regular tripod or similar.

The build quality is reassuringly solid and the controls are all well-placed, allowing you to use the OM 5 one handed: there are buttons to toggle phone orientation between portrait and landscape (got to cater for the Insta stories and TikTok folks!) and a thumb stick for manually adjust the gimbal angles, while holding the trigger will keep your phone facing the same direction no matter which way you move.