Mother Nature has decided to make a mockery of the weatherman and it is blowing a gale outside, despite a clear forecast. So after getting permissions from the guy who runs my office space, I launch the little drone in the abandoned and rather expansive car park.

DJI’s updated Fly app is a doddle to use, with plenty of on-screen prompts and visual pop-ups to guide users through the process. However, it pays to watch some of the instructional videos about how to safely set-up the drone and take off before embarking on any flight.

After checking the map and looking out for any flight restrictions, it’s merely a case of holding a button on the smartphone, which is now located at the top of the controller for much easier glances between phone and drone.

The powerful new motors and revised blades are surprisingly quiet and the drone remains brilliantly stable, despite the odd gust of wind. The rest of the session is spent getting used to the way the Mavic Air 2 handles and tweaking control settings within the app to suit. Thankfully, the wind is nowhere near the drone’s Max Wind Resistance of 8.5-10.5 m/s, which is around level 5 on the Beaufort Scale, but it still blunts the performance. Without the fresh breeze, it’s capable of hitting an eye-watering 19m/s (or around 42mph) horizontal flight speed when the flick switch on the controller is set to Sport mode. I’m playing it safe and keeping things in the Normal mode, which feels plenty fast enough for the built-up surroundings.

Also new to the Mavic Air 2 is a plethora of sensors that form part of the updated APAS 3.0 Obstacle Avoidance system. Here, the cheeky little unit harnesses the power of advanced depth perception (forward, backward and downward), so it can rapidly work out a route around said obstacle, rather than merely stopping in its tracks next to a tree.

I don’t quite boast the cojones to fly a near £1,000 drone directly at a building, but the obstacle avoidance system does a great job of rapidly manoeuvring over rooftops and around objects when it detects the pilot might have missed something. As users get more confident, these systems can easily be switched off, which is great for those wanting those more advanced and highly creative panning or tracking shots that zoom through obstacles.