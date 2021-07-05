Devialet claims a frequency range starting at 5Hz, which is so far below the scope of human hearing as to be ridiculous – but hey, it’s nice to know it’s there. Let’s see what they sound like in real life, shall we?

Now, it’s just possible that your mileage may vary according to the shape of your ear canals, but our first impressions of these buds are not great. The lower-end stuff sounds fine but things are so aggressive higher up the register that vocals, guitars and hi-hats soon have us wincing. A quick visit to the EQ screen, however, is all it takes to swap ‘excitement’ for something a lot kinder on the eardrums.

With substantial dips on the 1.25kHz and 4kHz bands, we’re suddenly in happy hi-fi land. The sheer space in the midrange makes lesser buds sound rough and muddy in comparison, and reveals the kind of details that justify the invention of remastering. The bass isn’t supernaturally expansive but it’s deep enough without any hint of looseness, while the treble is as fresh and even as an overnight sprinkling of Ribena-flavoured snow.

Is this the most powerful ANC we’ve ever heard? No – there are better options for ultra-noisy public transport – but if you just want to silence general background hubbub it’s highly effective. It’s also very natural, cutting evenly across the frequency spectrum so the outside world seems to be turned down a few notches rather than weirdly hollowed out or muffled, and doesn’t mess up the balance of the music when it’s turned on or off.

Oh, we have to mention the other stuff. Phone calls are loud and clear at both ends, and Google Assistant works fine. But you really won’t want to stop and call your mum, or find out which dinosaur had the biggest nostrils, when you’re listening to these.