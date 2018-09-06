Its closest sibling in Canon’s DSLR lineup is the 5D Mark IV, but when placed side-to-side you can see it's slimmed down quite substantially, in fact a whole 320g lighter - yet it still looks chunky and is far from pocketable.

Any Canon DSLR user will be familiar with the dials, but Canon have thrown out a wild card with the new M-Fn sliding control bar. You can customise it for any setting and then brush your thumb over it to increase or decrease whatever setting you’ve set it as.

I set it up to control ISO, and found it was a little bit fiddly, it might just need some getting used to, but it didn’t strike me as particularly ergonomic.

The body has a smart matte finish, and the grip feels very similar to any EOS DSLR, meaning those already in the Canon family will feel instantly at ease.

Similar to Nikon in only having one card slot, but it's an SD slot, as opposed to Nikon XQD preference. I don’t find it an issue, but some might.

The flip screen feels more robust than any other cameras of this type. It flips out like opening a book, and then there’s one rotating pin which can swivel a full 180 degrees. This makes it ideal for self shooting, groups shots and dare I say it, selfies.

The dial around the mode button is minimalist, as in doesn’t have any markings on it. This ‘pared-back-stripping-bare’ aesthetic we’re seeing as a definite trend this year does looks great, but DSLR users might find it a bit frustrating having to rely on one of the screens to see the shooting mode att the time.

The touchscreen is brilliant though and let’s be honest, any screen that you can’t prod is just disappointing in 2018. I found it handy for tapping to focus in areas, it was often the quickest option to get my desired focal point.

There’s a top-plate LCD, similar to Nikon’s which has a load of info on and if you hold the light, it’ll illuminate - handy for shooting in the dark.