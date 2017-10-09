Although slightly smaller than its predecessor, the design of the 6D Mark II remains more or less the same.

The biggest difference is the addition of an articulating touch-sensitive screen on the back of the camera – an impressive feat considering that reduced size.

The 6D Mark II isn’t on a par with the 5D Mark IV in terms of sturdiness, but it still feels nice and chunky in the hand. It’s weather and dustproof, meaning it should withstand the odd rain shower or two, while the textured coating on the grip makes it feel stable in the hand.

There are plenty of dials and buttons on hand, with an LCD screen on the top of the camera displaying some key settings. You can illuminate the screen, which comes in handy when shooting in low light conditions.

If you’re already used to using a Canon camera, you should feel pretty much at home with the 6D Mark II, as the button layout is reliably similar. The button layout is pretty much the same as the original 6D, with the only addition being a small button on the top of the camera for choosing AF point selection.

One of the bugbears of the original 6D was that it featured just one memory card slot. The single SD card slot is only compatible with the slower UHS-I type cards, too. Canon hasn’t changed this idea for the Mark II version, which is a bit of a disappointment.

If you like to make back-ups, or split your media onto different cards, you’ll be left wanting here. Still, on the plus side, if you’ve already got a pile of SD cards built up from other camera models, you won’t have to shell out for new ones.

The screen on the back of the camera can be moved into any position you need, which is very useful for composing from awkward angles. You can use the touch-sensitivity to set the autofocus point and fire off the shutter release when shooting in Live View, which is very useful for subjects such as macro.

You can also use it to tap to make changes in both the main menu and the quick menu, as well as swiping through images in playback. All in all, it’s a very well-featured touchscreen.