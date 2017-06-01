Blue has presented its Lola headphones very neatly to make a great first impression as you open the box. You first find the headphones standing upright, all ready to be taken out and plonked straight on your head.

They're available in black and white - we were sent the black model to review by Blue - and the first thing you notice about them is how distinct they look. Most headphones feature some sort of sliding mechanism between the ear cup and the headband to adjust where they sit on your head. On the Blue headphones, the headband remains static, while the arms pivot on hinges to adjust for fit.

This means the Lolas don't conform to the familiar U-shape of most headphones. Whether you like the style will be a matter of taste, but if you’re using them on-the-move, bear in mind that they’ll take up more room in your bag than most headphones. Thankfully, they still fit comfortably around the neck when you’re not listening to them.

As well as the headphones, Blue has included a 3m detachable audio cable for home use, a 1.2m audio cable with in-line remote control for use on-the-go, a soft carry case and a 3.5mm to ¼-inch adaptor for stereo systems/amps.

We particularly like that there are two different cables with different appropriate lengths for home and portable use. However, the longer 3m cable doesn't feel quite long enough to offer some freedom for you to move around as you listen to music, or if you wanted to plug them into a TV and listen from your sofa.

The mobile cable is shorter than the standard cable, which is smart as you don’t want to be tripping over it on the way to work. The remote control is sturdy and the buttons are easy to operate. There are three of them: two for volume, and one for play/pause and skipping tracks. The problem is, the volume buttons only work on iOS devices - they do nothing on computers or Android phones and tablets.

The soft carry case isn’t going to protect the Lolas from any serious knocks and bangs, but the headphones are thankfully rugged enough to be thrown into a backpack on their own.

We reviewed these headphones at the start of summer and they’re not the most comfortable things to wear in the heat. Even in an air-conditioned office, the tightness of the fit became a little uncomfortable after a couple of hours.

The Blue Lola headphones are well made, but the mid-range price means that a few concessions have obviously been made. The silver trimming looks good, but it’s plastic rather than chrome, and the leatherette finish just doesn’t feel as soft and comfortable as other headphones we’ve used, such as the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0s.