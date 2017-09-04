Remember the original Beats Studio?
That iconic pair of cans was Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s first foray into the world of headphones - so any successor was always going to have a lot to live up to.
Of course, with Apple now on board and helping out with the hardware, that was never going to be a problem. The Studio3 is here, and is bringing a new take on noise cancelling along for the ride.
I got to try on a pair ahead of the official unveiling at this year’s IFA show in Berlin, in order to see if Pure ANC is as revolutionary as Beats says it is.
Based on a brief listen, I’ve got to say - the tech is damn impressive.
WIRELESS WONDER
We were blown away by Apple’s W1 chip when it first showed up in the Solo3 Wireless last year: if you had an iOS device in your pocket, it had the best Bluetooth connection around, with phenomenal battery life to boot.
That’s still the case here. The Studio3 has seamless switching between Apple devices, and proximity pairing to get you connected that little bit quicker than traditional Bluetooth. Wireless range with W1 is significantly better than basic Bluetooth, too, so you can walk around the house and keep your music playing, even if you leave your phone on the sofa.
There’s lots of untapped power in the W1 silicon, though - which is now being put to good use with active noise cancelling.
THE SOUND OF SILENCE
Beats calls it Pure ANC, and says it goes a lot further than regular noise cancelling to make your albums sound fantastic.
Basically, it uses fancy-pants algorithms (and multiple microphones) to listen to the environment around you, blocking out ambient noise. Extra mics inside the ear cushions even check for leaks caused by your hair, glasses, movement of your head and even different ear shapes, so nothing gets between you and your music.
Finally, audio estimation monitors your tracks, 50,000 times every second, to make sure the music you hear still matches the incoming signal from your phone, fixing any differences so the ANC isn’t impacting the sound quality.
Y’see, noise cancelling can sometimes leave unwanted artefacts in your audio, and headphones with ANC rarely sound the same when you switch the cancelling off. Guess what? That’s not a problem here.
Toggling Pure ANC on and off while listening to a selection of tracks, it really was difficult to spot any difference in sound quality. I've listened to plenty of ANC headphones where you just wouldn't want to use 'em without noise cancelling turned on, but with these, you can safely turn the tech off and your music will sound exactly the same.
Even more impressive was the wind noise test, where it detected the air turbulence of a fan and subtly eliminated it - something most ANC headphones just can’t do.
I’m not ready to deliver a final verdict on sound quality just yet - I’ll want to use my own test tracks and spend a lot more time listening in different environments. Suffice to say, though, if you like the Beats brand of warm, punchy audio, you’ll be right at home with a pair of these on your dome.
THAT FAMILIAR FEEL
It’s all change inside, then, but you’d struggle to notice any changes on the exterior.
Beats has wisely stuck with the same design as the iconic Studio2, mixing up the colour choices but keeping the same chunky headband, pillow-like ear cushions and familiar Beats branding.
The cans sit comfortably on your head, not applying too much pressure too your ears but creating a seal that helps with noise isolation.
Beats has also stuck to microUSB charging, instead of switching to Lightning. It might be owned by Apple now, but not every Beats customer owns an iPhone.
Fast Fuel recharging is still perfectly happy to top up your cans over microUSB though, getting you three hours of playback in ten minutes. All told, you’ll manage 22 hours of ANC playback, or up to 40 hours with noise cancelling disabled. That’s easily longer than the longest transatlantic flight.
Beats Studio3 Initial Verdict
Beats could easily have added a W1 chip to the Studio2 and called it a day, but the Studio3 goes so much further.
Pure ANC is seriously impressive, coping with scenarios most noise-cancelling cans just can’t manage, and all without impacting how things sound when you aren’t using the tech.
I’m looking forward to seeing how it compares to Sony, Bose and the rest of the noise-cancelling world, especially on my noisy morning commute to the Stuff office.
We'll be giving the Studio3 a full review soon, so be sure to check back if you’re thinking of picking up a pair.