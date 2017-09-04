Beats calls it Pure ANC, and says it goes a lot further than regular noise cancelling to make your albums sound fantastic.

Basically, it uses fancy-pants algorithms (and multiple microphones) to listen to the environment around you, blocking out ambient noise. Extra mics inside the ear cushions even check for leaks caused by your hair, glasses, movement of your head and even different ear shapes, so nothing gets between you and your music.

Finally, audio estimation monitors your tracks, 50,000 times every second, to make sure the music you hear still matches the incoming signal from your phone, fixing any differences so the ANC isn’t impacting the sound quality.

Y’see, noise cancelling can sometimes leave unwanted artefacts in your audio, and headphones with ANC rarely sound the same when you switch the cancelling off. Guess what? That’s not a problem here.

Toggling Pure ANC on and off while listening to a selection of tracks, it really was difficult to spot any difference in sound quality. I've listened to plenty of ANC headphones where you just wouldn't want to use 'em without noise cancelling turned on, but with these, you can safely turn the tech off and your music will sound exactly the same.

Even more impressive was the wind noise test, where it detected the air turbulence of a fan and subtly eliminated it - something most ANC headphones just can’t do.

I’m not ready to deliver a final verdict on sound quality just yet - I’ll want to use my own test tracks and spend a lot more time listening in different environments. Suffice to say, though, if you like the Beats brand of warm, punchy audio, you’ll be right at home with a pair of these on your dome.