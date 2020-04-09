When the £220 Powerbeats Pro arrived this time last year, they blew us away with their clever design, refined sound and Apple smarts.

Now you’ll find the same spec in a pair costing £90 less, only this time they’ve got a wire between each bud so you can hang them around your neck when you’re not peacocking across the park during your designated daily exercise session.

They’re actually the true successor to the Powerbeats 3 – Yes, the Beats Powerbeats 4 are here, but they’re not called that. Confusingly, Beats has decided to abandon the numerical system for the follow-up, but the (just) Powerbeats are a step up on their predecessor.

Battery life has been upped from 13 hours to 15, they incorporate Apple's excellent H1 chip from its latest AirPods, the same drivers from the PowerBeats Pro, and playback controls on the buds. Sounds promising, so how did we get on during lockdown?