Thanks to the same H1 chip as found in Apple’s latest AirPods, connecting the PowerBeats Pro to my iOS devices was child’s play. Seriously, flip open the lid wait for a prompt to appear on your screen and hit connect. Done.

Seamless, smooth and properly cool. Press the black button inside the charging case and you’ll also get an on-screen notification of how much charge is left in both the box and buds. The H1 chip also helps optimise battery consumption, sorts any switching between earphones and handles Siri voice support.

The experience for Android users is, as you might expect, a slightly more truncated affair and requires you to open the Bluetooth settings on your device, tap to pair something new, open the Powerbeats case and once they appear on the list tap to connect.

If it fails press and hold the button in the charging case until an LED on the front flashes and it they should show up. While the hook design won’t be for everyone, it feels as though Beats has got its angles just right - for my lugs anyway - slipping on easily with a snug fit.

Noise isolation isn’t the greatest, but in reality this feels like a minor caveat. A big advantage of the H1 chip – for iOS users anyway – is always-on Siri without having to press buttons. Something Android owners will also appreciate, though, is that Beats doesn’t discriminate between buds, so if you only want one in your ear at any given time you get to pick.

Most truly wireless rivals force you to use a dominant bud, but Apple being the progressive company that it is has ushered in an era of equal rights for earphones. This also extends to the on-bud controls with full functionality on either side to skip tracks and take calls by tapping the Beats logo, or adjust the volume using an elongated button.

From setup to sticking them in your canals and familiarising yourself with the controls, everything about the PowerBeats Pro experience feels entirely flawless, a total joy, and a marker for every other pair of truly wireless earphones to follow.