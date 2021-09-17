The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 take a few steps towards today’s most popular wireless headphones without going all the way. There’s no active noise cancellation, which should rule out the pair for many of you.

If you’re going to spend a lot of time on trains or listening to music while walking along busy streets, a Bose or Sony pair with ANC will suit you better. The last-generation Sony WH-1000XM3 are your best bet at the time of review. They sell for around £50 more and are brilliant.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 do an OK job of blocking out some noise, but for city sounds, you can’t beat good active noise cancellation.

However, they do have excellent battery life, rated at 50 hours. When you start them up a little voice prompt tells you whether the battery life is “high”, “medium” or “low”, and if you use an Android the percent appears in the Bluetooth menu too.

These are low-maintenance headphones, and charging is faster this time. Audio Technica says 10 minutes plugged into the USB-C gets you three hours of use.

We noticed a few ease-of-use improvements within two minutes of using the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2. Pairing is much simpler and more reliable this time around, and there’s no power slider. These headphones go into “sleep” mode automatically, like just about every other 2021 pair.

There is still one notable issue, mind. While the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 have a pair of 'beamforming' microphones, designed to get rid of outside noise when you make calls, they don’t work very well.

Loads of road noise makes it through to the person you’re talking to and the feed on your end is also played through the drivers. You get to hear those white vans driving by just as much as the person on the other end. Mutual suffering.

Download the Audio-Technica Connect app and you’ll realise this is a feature, not a bug. It’s called Side Tone, and you can turn it off. But noise reduction for calls remains mediocre at best.

This is just about the only thing we actively dislike about the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2. Once again, you’ll get a more refined experience with some Bose or Sony pairs.

Other bits to note include the dedicated voice assistant button, which brings up Siri or Google Assistant, and the accessories in the box. The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 includes a fake leather carry case and an audio cable. There’s a 3.5mm socket on the left cup, so you don’t have to use this pair wirelessly.