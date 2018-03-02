Rear passengers are almost as well catered for as the front seats, with full dual-zone climate control in the back seats and multiple USB ports for keeping your gadgets topped up.

The leather finish is superb, with high quality trim everywhere you look. Acoustically treated glass keeps outside noise in check, and the seats are perfectly comfortable for those long motorway stretches. Just be careful not to fall asleep - the A7 makes it all too easy to be one of those co-drivers that doesn’t pull their weight on a journey.

The optional air suspension is partly responsible: it gives a sublimely smooth ride for the most part, but can be easily upset by bumpier surfaces. On motorways it can feel like you’re gliding over the road, only to feel jarring as soon as you leave at the exit junction. The 20in wheels fitted to our test mule have to shoulder some of the blame, mind.

Audi’s active rear-wheel steering system was a revelation in the A8 (particularly the lengthy extended wheelbase version) and it returns here to help you navigate tight car parks. The rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front ones at slow speeds, giving you a much tighter turning circle - then once you hit 60kph, they turn in the same direction to keep you stable at higher speeds.

There’s plenty more driver assistance tech where that came from, too. The cruise control system can stop and start the A7 when you’re stuck in traffic, based on what the car in front is doing. It’ll stick to one lane and make steering inputs for you, too - essentially driving itself.

Parking and true autonomy are still a way off, but right now Audi’s natural steering inputs and smooth braking give us the confidence the tech will work well when it does eventually arrive.