You’d needs to crack open the 2017 MacBook Pro to see what really separates it from last year’s model. Or, y’know, look in System Preferences, if you don’t fancy voiding your warranty.

Essentially, Apple has made the jump to Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processors, which squeeze a little more performance out of the silicon than last year’s Skylake CPUs, without sapping any extra electricity from the battery.

This £1449 review sample has a Core i5 chip that usually ticks along at 2.3GHz, which is perfect for day-to-day stuff like web browsing and writing, but it can boost up to 3.6GHz when you need some extra grunt.

Even with a gaggle of Mac apps running in the background, multiple Safari tabs and a YouTube video streaming at 1080p, everything felt super-smooth. Don’t expect to see any slowdown, even when you’re chopping up multiple 4K videos in Final Cut.

That’s partly down to the uprated Intel Iris Plus 640 onboard graphics, which are better suited to decoding 4K video. This chip is also capable of some light gaming, if you’re realistic with the graphics options. Hankering for some Hearthstone at the native resolution? Not a problem, but for anything more demanding you’ll need to drop those details.

The 8GB of RAM and crazy quick 256GB PCIe SSD help keep macOS running to speed, with file transfers finishing before you can blink.

It never gets toasty, either: even after a full working day of Photoshop, video playback and furiously wrestling with the Stuff.tv CMS, it stayed fairly cool to the touch. You’ll be able to use this on your lap without roasting your unmentionables.

You won’t need to stay hooked up to the mains while you do it, either. For web browsing, word processing and other basic jobs, the MacBook Pro consistently gets close to ten hours of battery life.

Trickier tasks like image editing and video will drain it quicker, but I consistently squeezed eight to nine hours out of a single charge. That’s not quite as much as some of the Windows-based competition, but it’s still enough to leave the power adapter at home while you get on with your day.