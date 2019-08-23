Apple’s notebook keyboards have come in for heavy criticism – and not without reason. The company’s obsession with thin resulted in uncomfortable, loud typing – and durability problems related to dust. This latest revamp still won’t appeal to people who demand a lot of key travel, but there have been improvements. It’s still all a bit thunkity thunk when smashing words into shape, but the keys feel good to me, and should now be more durable.

There’s little to say about the ginormous trackpad other than it’s excellent at what trackpads do. The Touch Bar, however, remains an oddity. I’d not actually used one since my month or so with a MacBook Pro last year. Back then, I was in two minds. Although the Touch Bar can surface buried options, the lack of a physical Escape key in particular irks; and using the strip forces you to look at the keyboard, which just feels odd for touch typists.

A year later, nothing much has changed. In apps that fully support the Touch Bar (like Logic Pro) and in macOS itself (with the likes of volume sliders), it can be genuinely useful. But the Touch Bar not being on all Macs means it remains under-supported. Touch ID now being on the low-end MacBook Pro is excellent, however – even if I’d admittedly prefer Face ID.