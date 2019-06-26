We’ve not a heard a peep about the iPod since 2015, so assumed it was sipping on a nicely chilled Apple juice, seeing out its last years with a cheery bunch of iPod Nanos and Shuffles in a good home in Cali for retired tech.
That’s not the case. Enter the 7th generation of iPod, which looks an awful lot like its predecessor, yet it’s hiding a bigger brain in the form of the A10 chip as seen in iPhone 7. This brings AR to the iPod for the first time and that’s kind of a big deal, but an even bigger deal is that Apple Arcade is on the horizon launching this Autumn, making the iPod more than just a music player.
With iTunes on the out, and with what seems like a huge chunk of folk streaming music on the interwebs via respective smartphones, is there really a place for the iPod in 2019?
Design and build: Magic touch
It’s quintessential Apple. Old Apple. Retro Apple. The sight and feel of the Home button brings back memories of yesteryear.
So light, so thin – it feels airy as we use it in tandem with our iPhone XR. A chunky giant in comparison.
It’s got a dinky 4in 326ppi dinky display and as well as space grey, it’s available in: white, gold, blue, red and pink. There’s no FaceID so you’ll need to plumb in your 6-digit passcode every single time. Which can be a bit of pain.
As with every iPhone iteration, the volume buttons are on the left hand-side with the on/off/lock button back to the top right, where it lived pre-iPhone X.
You’ll find a lighting port, a built-in speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Hurrah!
It’s worth mentioning you’ll get a pair of lighting wired EarPods in the box.
It’s so light, just 88g in fact and is supremely easy to use with one hand and a child would make light work of it too. We could get hung up that it’s not got the lofty display of the iPhone XS et al, but it’s £200 for a sweet piece of Apple glamour.
Sound: You touch my heart
What it lacks in new looks, it is keeping up with the standard iOS update cycle shipping with iOS 12.3.1 and comes with all the apps you’d expect on a new iPhone. It is missing the crucial features of: calling, SMS and accessing the internet without Wi-Fi.
It’s the sort of phone you’d happily give a kid and not worry they’ll leave a 10- minute voicemail cooing ‘baby shark’ to your boss.
We tried the iPod with the EarPods and they were surprisingly capable in the sound department. Problem is they’ve never stayed in my ears while I'm on the move, so that didn’t last long.
Swapping them for my dated, but still most excellent wired Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 things really start to pick up. First of all – I can triumphantly wave goodbye to the most embarrassing product in Apple’s line-up: the dongle.
For the task, I’ve downloaded a free trial of Tidal, high-res and hi-fi quality music streaming service. Why? Since the iPod touch support Hi-res Audio codec FLAC and Apple Lossless – making it an enticing proposition for audiophiles.
As a Spotify subscriber, I encountered no issues and all my tracks sounded pleasing. But my Tidal trial has excited the sound receptors within me to a dangerous level that might cost me £25 a month if I don’t cut the habit.
It was Metronomy’s Salted Caramel Ice Cream that did it. I am a sugar fiend. The synth patterns and bouncy keyboard progressions are all perfectly articulated and the dreamlike vocals don’t get lost.
Switching to Bach now, Cello Suite #1 in G - something a little less electronic and I suddenly feel compelled to buy an easel and create an oil painting. A still life of a half peeled orange, a dusty loot and a colourful pheasant's feather. So, yeah, the sound quality is seriously good and the in-built speakers are okay too, especially for something so tiny.
Gaming: Reach out and touch
Armed with the Apple A10 Fusion chip, the iPod touch should be the best gaming iPod there is and Apple even claim it’s optimised for immersive AR experiences.
We’ve been messing around with AR Dragon which involves scanning a surface to summon your dragon, using the camera. And it’s really adorable too with big puppy-dragon eyes – mine is named JanetJackson if you were wondering.
We managed to fling enough doughnuts at her to keep her alive but sadly couldn’t offer her enough playtime, so I think she’s upset.
The app loaded quickly and there was no lag as I repeatedly flung a giant beach ball in Janet’s tiny arms. This again is something a kid would probably adore.
Stack AR is another fun pastime, less commitment and a touch more skill involved, and thus I prefer it to my demanding dragon.
We launched GRID next, to let off some steam around the racecourse after a trying session with Janet. Now GRID took a little longer to load – that's partly due to the complexity and all the customisations on offer. The graphics looked ace and everything ran smoothly. Despite the display, at 326ppi - a far cry from 458ppi on the XS, it still looked really colourful and well balanced.
What’s excellent, is that you can play anywhere without the need to Wi-Fi. And with double the memory of the 6th gen iPod, there’s a lot more space on offer meaning the likes of PUBG and Star Wars Kotor will have no issues running.
Camera: Out of touch
You’re not getting the full Apple camera experience here. In fact, it’s the only part which feels bad retro. And not good retro.
But really you’re likely to always have your smartphone with you, so it’s more of a ‘nice to have’ than an essential with the iPod touch. Plus, it’s vital for AR.
There’s an 8MP camera at the back with image stabalization. There’s no such magic as portrait mode and 4K video and the camera setup is identical to the predecessor which is somewhat disappointing.
Testing the camera in good daylight wasn’t particularly fruitful. A lot of detail was lost in skies and colour felt a bit washed out. Like the time before smartphones got really good cameras.
It’s not much better on the 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera, again it’s a bit dull and lacking detail.
Apple iPod (2019) verdict
During this review I’ve pinpointed two groups who this thing might appeal to: Music boffins (particularly audiophiles with FLAC support), and children, or rather parents of children.
I am neither.
But where it does falls short on all the cool stuff that our iPhones can do, like FaceID and instantly take fantastic photos – you're getting access to what is an amazing set of games, which is only going to get better with Apple Arcade and most crucially, the starting price is £200.
Apple claims you’ll get 40 hours out of the iPod touch, but we found it to be a little shy of that, especially when you’re trying to become the best leader of Tropico on your daily commute.
It’s not essential. But it is fun. And for once, it’s affordable.