What it lacks in new looks, it is keeping up with the standard iOS update cycle shipping with iOS 12.3.1 and comes with all the apps you’d expect on a new iPhone. It is missing the crucial features of: calling, SMS and accessing the internet without Wi-Fi.

It’s the sort of phone you’d happily give a kid and not worry they’ll leave a 10- minute voicemail cooing ‘baby shark’ to your boss.

We tried the iPod with the EarPods and they were surprisingly capable in the sound department. Problem is they’ve never stayed in my ears while I'm on the move, so that didn’t last long.

Swapping them for my dated, but still most excellent wired Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 things really start to pick up. First of all – I can triumphantly wave goodbye to the most embarrassing product in Apple’s line-up: the dongle.

For the task, I’ve downloaded a free trial of Tidal, high-res and hi-fi quality music streaming service. Why? Since the iPod touch support Hi-res Audio codec FLAC and Apple Lossless – making it an enticing proposition for audiophiles.

As a Spotify subscriber, I encountered no issues and all my tracks sounded pleasing. But my Tidal trial has excited the sound receptors within me to a dangerous level that might cost me £25 a month if I don’t cut the habit.

It was Metronomy’s Salted Caramel Ice Cream that did it. I am a sugar fiend. The synth patterns and bouncy keyboard progressions are all perfectly articulated and the dreamlike vocals don’t get lost.

Switching to Bach now, Cello Suite #1 in G - something a little less electronic and I suddenly feel compelled to buy an easel and create an oil painting. A still life of a half peeled orange, a dusty loot and a colourful pheasant's feather. So, yeah, the sound quality is seriously good and the in-built speakers are okay too, especially for something so tiny.