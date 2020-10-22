Last year’s iPad Air was the best iPad for most people. More powerful than the standard iPad but more affordable than the iPad Pro, it hit a sweet spot – despite its dated design and relatively poor audio output.

The 4th-generation model ushers in big changes: it looks like an iPad Pro and supports Apple’s snazzy new accessories – but 100 quid has been added to the price. So is there enough of the Pro here that you no longer need to ‘go pro’, and is it worth the extra outlay if you find the standard iPad lacking? Let’s find out.