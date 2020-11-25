The original HomePod felt like a hi-fi product first and a smart speaker second, and while you can’t really say that about the Mini you certainly don’t have to make do with second-rate sound quality.

The HomePod Mini has a single full-range driver that fires the sound downwards through a 360-degree waveguide at the bottom, with a couple of passive radiators to help, but you’d be forgiven for thinking there was much more going on inside its diminutive frame. It produces a far more rounded and well-balanced sound than you’d expect from something the size of an orange. Even ramshackle, energetic punk, which can often end up sounding a bit like musical soup, is reproduced well.

The HomePod Mini inevitably falls a little short on sheer room-filling power, but goes anti-socially loud without any complaints (unless you include those from the neighbours). Creating a stereo pair from two of them is enough to rectify most issues regarding sonic heft – and doing so only takes a few taps in the Home app. The wider soundstage and extra clarity you get from doubling up makes a pair of HomePod Minis a viable everyday option for all but the most demanding musical snob – and they probably wouldn’t be caught dead using Apple Music anyway.

That’s right, you’ll still need an Apple Music subscription to get the most out of a HomePod Mini. There’s an AirPlay-based workaround that allows you to use Spotify or another streaming service of your choice, but that rules out voice control and generally feels a bit disjointed. The good news is that third-party support is on the way, although only Amazon Music is confirmed so far. Until then, owning a HomePod Mini is largely pointless without an Apple Music subscription to go with it.

Even with music playing the Mini’s four microphones mean Siri is keen to respond and there’s no real need to speak more deliberately or raise your voice. Unusual or foreign words can cause problems but that’s a general issue with voice assistants rather than being specific to Siri.

The display on top isn’t always easy to see from across a room, but if you’ve got music playing the volume will lower so you can be sure she’s listening. The HomePod also adds an effect that’s reminiscent of hearing music from outside a building, which is just one of those small details that makes it so nice to use.