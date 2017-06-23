Reckon you’re pretty good at Spot the Difference? Try all you like - you’ll need full-on X-ray vision to see what’s changed between last year’s 21.5in 4K iMac and this all-new model.

That’s because underneath the familiar, ultra-minimal silver shell, Apple has given its dinky desktop a major makeover. We’re not talking a few tweaks and changes, but a complete overhaul with faster CPUs, speedier storage, and dedicated graphics to push all those pixels.

Oh, and lets not forget a brighter display that uses the same wide colour gamut as the digital 4K projectors in your local multiplex. Only this time it’s even more brighter and more colourful.

It’s the screen that really makes this new iMac stand out - as if you’re going to spend all day staring at one, you’re going to want it to be the best.

Look no further, then - this is as good as it gets in an all-in-one.