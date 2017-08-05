Spin Addict depicts an endless dreamlike world of cranking gears. A single perilously narrow pathway acts as a crossing, upon which a little piece of metal takes its chances.

The journey starts with a swipe of your thumb, charging up gaming’s unlikeliest hero. Glowing red hot, it leaps aboard the metal tightrope, trundling onwards, and aiming to survive for as long as possible without falling into the void.

An endless runner, then; but in a genre you might charitably call saturated, Spin Addict has what it takes to turn heads.