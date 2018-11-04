There’s flexibility, too, in how you can move around the virtual exhibition. You can swipe the display to change your viewpoint, move your phone around in front of your face to dictate what’s shown, or go full-on AR, the view updating as you walk. Fortunately, if you don’t happen to live in a warehouse, a swift double-tap lets you quickly scoot up to whichever piece of art you want to next see, rather than awkwardly asking to pop in next door when you run out of space.

Of course, whether or not the message and the art appeals to you is another thing entirely. But Fairey himself notes that art can be part of the solution in a damaged society, “because it can inspire people to look at an issue they might otherwise ignore or reject”. That’s all very well if they can access it, but too often they cannot.

This app still presents barriers – you need a device, and money for the app. But beyond that, Damaged feels like a step towards the future of art – one that through smartphones and AR is democratised and readily available, rather than sealed in a gallery- (or warehouse-) sized box.

Shepard Fairey AR - Damaged is available for Android and iOS.