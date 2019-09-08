Let’s face it: if you want to make music on the go, chances are you already have an iPhone in your mitts. But every now and again, an app comes to short-changed Android users, showing that platform can be used for creating thumping beats while you’re on the move. The latest is Sequence Groovebox.

This is an app with immediacy at its heart. It can’t quite match the likes of Figure on that scale, but if you can cope with the concept of tapping out beat markers and notes on a piano roll, and then triggering loops with a tap, you’ll be staking your claim to a spot on 6 Music in no time.