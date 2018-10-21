Perhaps surprisingly, given the cartoonish visuals and audio squawks emanating from the protagonists and other characters, Reigns offers a surprisingly authentic take on the world of Westeros. In an abstract sense, corruption abounds, and everyone’s out to (often literally) stab everyone else in the back.

You can err on the side of diplomacy, and at other times think “nuts to it” and instigate a surprise death by slicing someone in half. This all happens in a non-canon setting that nonetheless draws heavily on plot threads from recent seasons of the TV show – and runs with them.

The writing is really smart and frequently peppered with humour and personality to balance all the violence and death. Despite the simplicity of your interactions, their enforced limitations, and the speed you barrel through events, there’s a gravity to the game. That’s especially true when you’ve had your bum on the iron throne for a while, look at the meters, and realise you’re heading towards your inevitable doom.

It does, however, feel like a production that benefits heavily from the licence. If you’re not familiar with events from the series, in-jokes and heart-wrenching moments alike might zoom over your head, like a brain-ball recently detached from an unfortunate monarch.