You might have thought Monument Valley dazzled the eyes, but the sequel is in a different league. Especially on the larger display of an iPad, it’s a stunning, sophisticated, mesmerising and varied production.

As before, levels mostly comprise isometric minimal art, peppered with optical illusions. You twist and turn the landscape to fashion pathways that simply shouldn’t exist, aiming to reach a distant goal.

But the palette is far more varied this time, building on the tasteful pastels of the original to also offer designs so vibrant you’d swear someone had snuck a small sun inside your device.