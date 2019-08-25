GRIS is a game of wonder set alongside pain, sorrow and – eventually – hope. The titular protagonist begins the game losing her voice, and tumbles into a world of ruins, devoid of colour. It’s down to you to bring back what has been lost.

Strictly speaking, this all plays out as a puzzle platformer – explore; find stuff to unlock a barrier; continue. The controls are – fortunately – rock solid, the left of the screen becoming an analogue directional controller, and the right being reserved for action gestures. So far, so good.

But to casually dismiss GRIS as yet another platform game misses the point, because this is a rare game that borders perilously closely to being a work of art.