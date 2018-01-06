At its heart, Gorogoa is a puzzle game – but it’s unlike anything I’ve played before.

Sure, there are hints of other titles – echoes of fashioning impossible pathways in Monument Valley, and swapping comic-strip panels in Framed so the protagonist can continue his adventure.

However, Gorogoa is a much more intricate and elaborate creation. It may not seem like it at first, with its basic framework of a two-by-two grid of square panels to shift around. But it’s what happens within them that’s the clever bit, revealing worlds within worlds.