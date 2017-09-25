When all routes are connected, a simulation shows a day’s use in blazing fast-forward. It’s then you’ll sometimes watch aghast as your carefully crafted network grinds to a juddering halt.

Because there’s no undo, you’ve only two choices at that point. One is to add more complexity to a road system that may already resemble someone having hurled grey spaghetti at your screen. The other is to start from scratch.

That may seem harsh – and the lack of undo does irk, especially on occasions where road connections don’t quite snap; but the author explains this was an intentional design decision, intended to stop perfectionism.

Mostly, the game’s crude nature is in fact a net positive. It unlocks a kind of immediacy and makes it feel approachable.