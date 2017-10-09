As Flower unfurls, it gradually becomes a little more dour and oppressive. Grasslands give way to ruined cities on the horizon, and you find yourself tiptoeing around electrified pylons. You also run into dead ends.

Invisible walls surround the areas where you’re allowed to go; and even though the game hints where your next step should be (the camera shifts dramatically, Flower barely stopping short from flinging up a huge OVER THERE sign), the actions you should take can be unclear.

On iOS, there are technical issues, too: some iffy calibration on iPad (although not on iPhone), and a baffling omission of in-progress saves if you exit a game halfway through a level.

Still, none of this stops Flower being a fascinating, enthralling way to spend a few hours, deep inside a unique, beautiful world. How you interpret the game’s message and reality is up to you, but the flowers seem energised by their journeys, however virtual they may be. Perhaps the same will be true for you, too.

Flower is available for iOS. It was previously released for PlayStation