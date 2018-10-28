The downside to all this is that it can be fiddly and maddening. Because groups of blocks can be moved and spun about many planes, it’s easy to err. Drop the protagonist next to a foe and she’ll be quickly dispatched, which is infuriating if you’d spent the last ten minutes gradually working your way deep into one of the later puzzles. So keep your finger on the screen until sure you’re certain a move is the one you want to make.

The pause screen is also, frankly, weird. I accidentally reset levels a few times before realising the ‘resume’ button was the tiny, faded one in the top-right, and not the massive depiction of the level invitingly placed front and centre.

Still, these are minor quibbles in what’s otherwise a challenging, confident game – one that offers quite the achievement in managing to create such demanding and labyrinthine pathways from what are, remember, essentially single-screen puzzles.

Euclidean Skies is available for iOS.