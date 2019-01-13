I suspect full-on Bowie anoraks will find something to gripe about, but David Bowie is to my mind manages to be impressively comprehensive, packing in everything from Space Oddity to Blackstar – although fortunately not as literally as in this sentence. Instead, like the original exhibition, the artist’s history is presented broadly thematically rather than chronologically.

This structural decision is a masterstroke, and the result is that instead of darting to your favourite album and ignoring ones you don’t like, you immerse yourself in Bowie’s cultural influences, examine his characters, and unearth new insights regarding collaborations with Alexander McQueen and Kansai Yamamoto. You can dip into live performances, watch Bowie’s performance in 1969 short The Mask (A Mime), and marvel at how much he managed to pack into his 69 years.

Even during its highs, you may still question some of the form here – the app’s staccato nature; the odd decision to not entirely black out your own space in the AR view – but it’s broadly a success. Moreover, like Fairey’s app, it’s another great example of the democratisation of exhibits and art – not least when you consider the exhibition’s hardback catalogue still sets you back 35 quid at the V&A – and that doesn’t belt out Bowie live performances nor allow you to get your nose inches away from those iconic outfits.

David Bowie is… is available for Android and iOS.