CARROT is an AI hell-bent on the destruction of the human race, but currently biding her time as the host of several iPhone apps. In CARROT Weather, she’ll give you weather forecasts, like an unholy combination of Siri, Sian Lloyd, HAL, and a boatload of snark.

But although CARROT Weather is more likely to dispassionately note a cloud “looks like you getting garrotted by an assassin” than state "it’s a bit cloudy outside", this is a full-fledged weather app and not a mere gimmick. Even if there’s the suggestion CARROT would happily kill you while you slept.