As you progress, the game keeps shaking things up. Bricks start moving, and some are unhelpfully indestructible. You counter with bombs that take out entire rows of bricks, and switches that instantly transform unbreakable objects into ones you can smash.

There are cameos, too – collectable Taito characters that power up your Vaus. It turns out Bubble Bobble’s Bub is a mean shot with bullets rather than just bubbles; and Nico from Spica Adventure is a boon when you use a massive space bow to bounce a charged shot around, during which the game very much recalls its Arkanoid roots.

Beyond that, there’s a hard mode for pros, and a breezy arcade test for high-score chasers. And while the game doesn’t quite reach the dizzying levels of glee found in Space Invaders Extreme and Space Invaders Infinity Gene, it runs both titles close. If nothing else, it showcases how to update ancient games for mobile: retain their spirit; aim for loads of giddy fun; and use a Vaus to smash free-to-play to smithereens.

Arkanoid vs Space Invaders is available for Android and iOS.