Still, once he’s scooting about, Cozmo is an adorable, joyful thing. His chunky design looks like the offspring of WALL-E and a forklift, and he burbles away in an amusingly daft manner likely to prick up the ears of Pixar lawyers.

Given that Cozmo’s primarily designed to be used by kids, the construction seems sturdy – and it should be at two hundred quid. Even so, I do wonder how robust the rubber tracks will be when Cozmo’s in the employ of a tiny person, and whether the forklift mechanism will survive too many trips from desk to floor.

Anki, for its part, says Cozmo’s been “drop-tested” and is “built to last”. And all was fine when Cozmo hurled himself off of the desk twice during review when I wasn’t watching, as if to prove the point.

The real win, though, is Cozmo’s character. He zips about with a fascination that’s part toddler and part puppy. Endlessly curious, he constantly explores his surroundings, emits a “WOAH!” the first time you dump one of the bundled power cubes in front of him, and whirls in triumph as he lifts it above his head.