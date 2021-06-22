Let’s cut to it. The Fire HD 10 Plus’ weakest link is its lack of the Google Play Store. On the other hand, its integration with Alexa is top notch, essentially transforming it into a portable Echo Show Device.

The first point might not matter to some people, but it’ll be a sticking point for most. If you’re not sure how big a deal it is then you’ll likely be fine, but if you’re an existing Android user it won’t be long before you realise big apps like YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps and Call of Duty: Mobile are absent from the Amazon Appstore.

Thankfully, there is a super-quick fix. All you have to do is download a few files, install them in a certain order, and boom — you’ve got yourself a full-fat Android tablet, complete with the Google Play Store and all the tasty apps that come with it. There are numerous tutorials online, and we found these instructions clear and easy to use, with the whole process taking around five minutes, if that.

Obviously some people will be more comfortable doing this than others, and if you’re buying this tablet as a gift for a user who’s not tech savvy in the slightest, then it’s simple enough to do on their behalf. We believe in you.

Tinkering aside, let’s talk Alexa. Amazon’s smart assistant needs no introduction or explanation at this point, so we’ll simply say that its integration with the Fire HD 10 Plus is excellent. You can call upon her at any point, even when the screen’s off and the tablet is across the room, and you’ll be presented with all the usual gubbins, from weather and news reports, to playing music, ordering from Amazon, and more.

Thanks to the nature of the tablet’s screen you’ll be presented with visual information too, unlike a regular screen-less Echo speaker. From sports results to hourly weather, to names of songs and photos from Amazon or Facebook, the inclusion of the screen takes Alexa’s game to a whole new level.

Throw in the £49.99 charging dock, and the tablet is transformed into a bonafide Echo Show device, charging as it does so, while switching to the docked mode which displays useful information and/or pictures. You can enter this dock mode with a wimple swipe and button tap whether you have the dock or not, but it’s nice to have it propped up and charging while you do so.

The inclusion of a front-facing camera also means you can use the Fire HD 10 Plus for video calls, including those made to Echo Show owners. If you have friends or relatives with a Show device, this makes it particularly useful for virtually dropping by and saying hello.

There’s also a rear camera, but it’s nothing to write home about. Shots are pretty grainy if the lighting isn’t bright enough, and the quality just isn’t there at all compared to even the lesser smartphone cameras. Given that we literally never use cameras on our tablets though, this is a moot point, at least for our needs.

Throw in the punchy performance of the built-in stereo speakers which do a great job at higher volumes to create a 3D-esque soundscape, and there’s plenty to love about the Fire 10 HD Plus’ features, especially when it’s tweaked to reach its full potential.