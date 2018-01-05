Why? Because the Echo Spot is a clock. Left on default settings, it'll cycle through some headlines, the weather, and any alerts you might have – but primarily, it'll show you the time. And it's very good at doing that.

You can choose between a handful of analog and digital face options, and even customize a clock face with a photo (via the Amazon Alexa smartphone app). And at nighttime, it'll automatically dim and simply show the time on a black backdrop.

You can also ask Alexa to set alarms and have her play music from your Amazon library to wake you up, plus she can set quick timers as needed. With the screen, you'll also be able to watch videos at your bedside – but much like watching videos on a smartwatch, it's not the most ideal experience.

It's great for watching Amazon's flash briefings, for example, which show you a quick news blast of the day's top stories, because what you're hearing is arguably more important than what it's showing. Pulling up a movie trailer or watching Amazon Video content, on the other hand? Surely you've got several other gadgets for such a thing.

Given the circular dimensions, the widescreen Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer only filled about half of the display. It'll do in a pinch, but if you're buying a smart speaker with a screen, chances are good that you're already packing some gadgets in your home – stick with your phone, tablet, laptop, or TV for any serious video needs.

Even with the screen, Alexa remains the most compelling part of the Echo Spot experience, and she works the same as she does on a standard Echo. Beyond requesting alarms and timers, you can ask for sports scores and movie times, stream music via Spotify and other services, create a grocery list, get the weather, control compatible smart home devices, and even hear a joke or a story.

As with the Echo Show, however, the screen still doesn't feel like an integral part of the Alexa experience. It's nice to be able to flip through movie listings when you ask for times, see ingredients and instructions for recipes in the AllRecipes skill, and view the items you're ordering from Amazon. And the smart home perks can be incredibly handy, especially pulling up a video feed from a connected camera.

But for the most part, Alexa still acts like an aural assistant first, and the visual benefits are small and used sparingly.