Up to this point, Amazon Echo Link Amp is a reasonably conventional stereo amplifier - despite the fact it’s possible to get some music playing simply by asking for it. But once it’s up and running, the case the Amazon has made for itself starts to unravel somewhat.

On the plus side, a stream of Young Fathers’ Holy Ghost is quite a wide and well-organised listen, with good stereo focus. It punches meaningfully at the bottom end and there’s a reasonable amount of dynamism too.

But tonally, the Echo Link Amp is all over the place. For all their weight, bass sounds are blurry and sound divorced from everything higher up the frequency range - and as a consequence there’s not much fluency to the way the Amazon makes the tune sound. As you get towards the higher frequencies, the Echo Link Amp gets hard and splashy - so a vocal like this, which is already quite processed, spits and sizzles unpleasantly.

This is just as true even when playing something like Kamasi Washington’s take on Clair de Lune, which is a far more forgiving recording. Clumsy bass and gritted-teeth treble make for uneasy listening.

When the going gets complex, the Amazon has no problem identifying individual strands of the recording, but struggles badly to make them sound like a unified performance. In addition, Amazon’s claims of 60 watts of power per channel seem fanciful. If there are 120 watts under the bonnet here, they’re the shyest and quietest watts I’ve ever heard.

The Echo Link Amp’s volume control, like most stereo amps, starts down at six o’clock - and most 60wpc designs shouldn’t need winding up beyond 11 o’clock to get meaningful volume, even if the speakers they’re driving are a tricky load.

Getting some proper output from the Echo Link Amp means exploring the dial around to two or even three o’clock. This is far from common. On the whole, the Echo Link Amp sounds unsophisticated. Far more musical stereo amplifiers at this sort of money are available, and some have integrated DACs. They won’t have voice control, it’s true - but if the Alexa interface means such inconsistent sound, I’d rather have a remote control.