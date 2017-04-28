High-end hybrids have one job: beat the Microsoft Surface Pro at its own game. Plenty have tried, but few have succeeded.

Acer might have finally cracked it this year, though, and it's all thanks to a quirky hinge, which takes inspiration from (of all things) kitchen cupboards.

Instead of a fixed kickstand you adjust by hand, the Switch 5 automatically folds back up when you pick it up to take on the move - neatly returning home just like Ikea's fanciest flat-packs.

There's more to it than that, of course, and after putting one through its paces at Acer's Global press launch, I walked away impressed.

Here's why.