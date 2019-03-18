1More Spearhead VR Gaming Headphones

Yep, these are gaming headphones, which means you’re getting a gamer-centric design - glowing LEDs all over the headphones and an extendable mic arm may be a little ostentatious to some. But these aren’t ugly by any stretch of the imagination.

The first thing that will immediately jump out at you when taking these out the box is their impressively premium construction for the price. This marriage of stainless steel, metal-brushed surfaces, plastic and zinc alloy hinges feel great to the touch, while keeping things extra lightweight.

But the plastic surfaces make way to some rather annoying sounds that are all enhanced by the hollow insides of each cup. The elasticated top headband creates a “twang” sound whenever you move your head, which reverberates for a few seconds. Plus, every tap, creak and brush of a cable next to your t-shirt are all enhanced by counting around the acoustic chambers. If small sounds like this bug you, these will really get on your nerves.

If you can look past them, though, these headphones are really comfy! The cushioned headband and spongey headphone pads feel like what I imagine pairing an audio solution with your favourite pillow feels like.

These headphones didn’t come with that trademark tight clamp like feel that I usually got from other gaming headsets. The headband adjusted to my huge noggin and the clasp of the cups to my ears didn’t feel to constricting at all.

On the left cup, you’ll find the inputs and all the controls in one handy place. A volume/bass control dial (the bass requires you pushing in on the dial, which can get a little fiddly) and a microphone switch.

Unfortunately, this does mean that the headset is wired, either through 3.5mm audio jack or USB, so no wireless options if you want to go cable-free. But chances are if you’re looking for a serious gaming audio option, wires won’t be a problem.