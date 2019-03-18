1More Spearhead VR Gaming Headphones

The gaming headphone market is a bit of a noisy one nowadays. Wherever you turn, there seems to be hundreds of super expensive options, touting some impressive specs that really bring your favourite games to life.
1More, much like with their Dual Driver Bluetooth headphones, are changing that approach - entering the market with some seriously good audio and even better prices. Their latest release being the Spearhead VR Gaming headphones, priced at just $99.99 (a little over £75).
So, can these really bring big sound on a budget? Let’s find out…
Design: Like cushions on your ears
Yep, these are gaming headphones, which means you’re getting a gamer-centric design - glowing LEDs all over the headphones and an extendable mic arm may be a little ostentatious to some. But these aren’t ugly by any stretch of the imagination.
The first thing that will immediately jump out at you when taking these out the box is their impressively premium construction for the price. This marriage of stainless steel, metal-brushed surfaces, plastic and zinc alloy hinges feel great to the touch, while keeping things extra lightweight.
But the plastic surfaces make way to some rather annoying sounds that are all enhanced by the hollow insides of each cup. The elasticated top headband creates a “twang” sound whenever you move your head, which reverberates for a few seconds. Plus, every tap, creak and brush of a cable next to your t-shirt are all enhanced by counting around the acoustic chambers. If small sounds like this bug you, these will really get on your nerves.
If you can look past them, though, these headphones are really comfy! The cushioned headband and spongey headphone pads feel like what I imagine pairing an audio solution with your favourite pillow feels like.
These headphones didn’t come with that trademark tight clamp like feel that I usually got from other gaming headsets. The headband adjusted to my huge noggin and the clasp of the cups to my ears didn’t feel to constricting at all.
On the left cup, you’ll find the inputs and all the controls in one handy place. A volume/bass control dial (the bass requires you pushing in on the dial, which can get a little fiddly) and a microphone switch.
Unfortunately, this does mean that the headset is wired, either through 3.5mm audio jack or USB, so no wireless options if you want to go cable-free. But chances are if you’re looking for a serious gaming audio option, wires won’t be a problem.
Functionality: Complete focus
1More’s Spearhead VR Headphones come with environmental noise cancellation technology (ENC) - a proprietary set up with uses a dual microphone array to filter out any background noise. And I can safely say it really works well! From the busy street sounds outside your window, to conversations in the same room as you, 1More’s ENC tech works well to isolate you from these distractions.
On top of this, you can customise those LEDs to one of over 16 million colours. Yes, I know this is purely for show and doesn’t actually impact the sound functionality here. But it’s a nice to have, especially that breadth of colour choice, if you want to match your headset to your twitch stream branding colours. Plus, you can make them flash, pulse or even cycle through colours at a variety of speeds.
Don’t forget the competitive edge you get with full 7.1 surround sound as well. In multiplayer games (such as COD: Modern Warfare remastered, which you can get for free on PS Plus this month), it’s an advantageous godsend to actually hear what’s happening around you rather than I simple stereo.
And now, we turn to probably the most important part of any headphones review - do they actually sound good?
Turn off all the EQ and DSP enhancements and the 1More Spearhead headphones offer a nice, balanced sound. The bass doesn’t overwhelm the mids and the highs don’t wash out at high volumes. The 50mm Maglev Graphene Drivers perform well under the stresses of both in-game audio and listening to music - making for a surprisingly good experience for the price you’re paying.
Switch on the company’s recommended EQ measures and 3D effects, however, and things start to sound super artificial. In its attempt to create some spatial sense around you, the quality of the output is noticeably reduced.
It sounds great. Just keep all the extras turned off.
1More Spearhead VR Gaming Headphones
At such a low cost as these, I wasn’t expecting much. But 1More prove that it’s possible to nail the sound quality and not have to wave goodbye to your month’s wages for them.
The detailed, balanced sound is fantastic, provided you turn off all the DSP options, and they have a nice, premium feel to them that you won’t get from anything else in this price range.
If the occasional twang or creak is really going to bug you, and that USB cable is going to get in the way, you should save up a little more and maybe look towards Asus’ ROG Centurion headphones.
But for a gaming headset on a budget, you can’t get better than these for balanced sound quality, comfort, great environmental noise cancellation and top notch microphone clarity.