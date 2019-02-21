These in-ear headphones are the wireless type that have wires. That means they don’t need to be anchored to your device with a cable, but the buds are wired together rather than Airpod-esque.

The two buds connect to a lightweight silicone band that sits around your neck. It’s so light that it is barely noticeable when you’re wearing it, but the aluminium caps at either end of the band ensure it is weighted forwards, so it doesn’t budge either.

It’s also really flexible, so it folds down pretty small, and feels plenty durable too, so you don’t have to be too precious with it in a bag or pocket.

On the left hand side of the neckband are the controls – a button for play/pause, a volume rocker, a switch for controlling the ANC level and voice enhancement (more on that shortly), and the power/pairing button.

Flip up the cap at the very end of the band, and you’ll find a USB-C port for charging and also wired use with the included USB-to-3.5mm cable. Unfortunately, the headphones still need to be charged to work when wired though, so it’s no help if you’re caught short on battery.

Thankfully, fast charging does at least mean you can get three hours of playback in just 10 minutes from flat, with a full charge offering seven hours playback within about an hour.

When you’re not listening, the buds can hang down and connect magnetically to one another to keep them secure. They come with four differently sized silicone tips in the box (one fitted), and three “Ear Secure” holders, which act like wings to anchor them more securely in your ear.

You can play around with them to see what works for you – I personally found the default tips the best fit for my ear, and added the 19.5mm Ear Secures to ensure a budge-free fit for the best bass response.