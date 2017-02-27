ZTE has been quietly churning out inexpensive phones made from metal for a while - just look at the Axon 7 Mini. The Blade sits a little lower down in the range, but you wouldn’t know it when you get the V8 Mini in your hand.

At 8.9mm thick and with an all-metal body, it feels pretty slick for such a cheap phone. Not quite on the same level as a OnePlus, but getting close.

That 5in screen is big enough to get the job done, without taking up your entire pocket, and even smaller hands should be ok, with no need to stretch to reach the top corners.

It’s only a 720p panel, which is kind of unsurprising for the cash. It doesn’t pack in as many pixels as more expensive rivals, with slightly fuzzy text when you get right up close to the screen, but it otherwise gets the job done.

Brightness was respectable, as were viewing angles. Entry-level phones don’t have to be saddled with naff displays any more, and ZTE has done a decent enough job here.

Around the back, you get a fingerprint sensor and a small bump where the camera module sits, but nothing that you'll notice when the phone's in a pocket.

It's microUSB on the bottom, not USB C, which is still par for the course in a sub-£200 phone. Hopefully that'll change next year.