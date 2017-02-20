Take your flagship phone, shrink it down in size, and shave off a few specs - it’s normally a winning formula.

Sony did it. Samsung does it. And now ZTE is getting in on the act with the Axon 7 Mini.

It’s essentially a smaller, slightly less powerful version of the Axon 7, a phone that didn’t make a huge splash here in the UK but did gangbusters in the company’s native China. You don’t have to be a smartphone savant to see why, either.

Top-end specs for very little cash? Yes please. The Axon 7 Mini isn’t quite such a bargain, but it’s still got plenty of headline features - including a stellar all-metal build, and a gorgeous OLED screen.

Does it get any better for less money? Let’s find out.