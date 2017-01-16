The screen might be its standout feature, but the rest of the Mi Mix is just as eye-catching. Xiaomi has gone for ceramic instead of metal or glass, with a gorgeous mirror-like sheen that reflects light at almost every angle. It's a world away from the metal iPhones, HTCs and OnePluses currently doing the rounds.

Ok, so it’s also a massive fingerprint magnet, but it sure looks pretty for those first few minutes after you’ve given it a polish. It’s also very slippery - you’ll definitely want to keep a tight grip on the phone, or at the very least invest in a case to keep it looking pristine.

Even with such teeny tiny bezels, this is still a huge phone - and not one for anyone with tiny hands. There's a neat floating menu you can drag around the screen to make things easier to reach, but that won't stop you dropping it.

There’s a little resemblance to Sony’s Xperia phones around the edges, with chunky power and volume keys on one side, USB C port on the bottom and headphone jack at the top. This might be a phone of the future, but clearly Xiaomi thinks that future still has room for 3.5mm.

It's a shame XIaomi hasn't managed to match Sony's waterproofing, though - the Mi Mix can't take a dip without taking some damage.

The rear fingerprint sensor feels a bit too far down the phone for my oversized man-hands, but other people might not have any trouble hitting it every time.

Xiaomi has had to get creative to make space for that screen, shifting the familiar phone speaker, proximity sensor and front-facing webcam to other parts of the phone, or losing them altogether.

Instead, you get a sonar detector, which works out when you’ve got the phone up to your face and turns off the screen. The speaker is now a piece of ceramic, set underneath the screen, that vibrates to make sound.

It works surprisingly well, as long as there’s not a lot of background noise - calls were clear no matter which angle I held the phone against my ear.

The front-facing camera now sits at the bottom of the phone, which can make for some disturbing, chin-heavy selfies the first few times you go to snap a photo. You’ve also got to be careful to move your thumbs and palms out of the way, or you’ll end up with just half a picture.