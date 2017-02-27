Using a projector instead of a traditional display has plenty of possibilities. Pop the Touch in the kitchen and you can follow along with recipes, switch to your shopping list or make online buys, without worrying about gunking up a screen with messy fingers.

It’s also ideal for getting the family involved, too. The display was easily bright enough for apps and games, even in a well-lit room, but you’ll still want to dim the lights for the best contrast when watching films.

You can also spin it around and project on a wall when you want a bigger screen. Right now, it won’t recognise your touch inputs in this mode, but Sony says it’s working on a smartphone companion app that’ll let you control it remotely. Handy on movie night, when you’re comfy on the sofa and don’t want to get up to change the film.

Sony wouldn’t confirm the resolution to me, but I’m guessing the Touch is projecting at 720p - simply because there’s not a lot of room inside the tiny body for the cooling you’d need for anything larger and more powerful. That’s kind of disappointing, given the high asking price.

At least its well equipped in other areas, with a built-in camera for making video calls - although given where it sits on a surface, you’ll want to be level with the projector unless you want the person on the other end to get a clear video of your torso.

There’s a battery inside, so you don’t have to stay tethered to the mains, but you’ll need to plug in eventually. There’s only enough juice for up to an hour of video playback at maximum brightness - not even enough to get through an entire film.