The Gear VR headset itself doesn’t look all that different from the refreshed 2016 version, which arrived alongside the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 back in August.

It’s a little lighter now, with a few little changes to the front cover that protects your phone while you’re deep in virtual reality, but otherwise it’s roughly the same as before.

That means the same comfy material surrounding your face, and the same lenses that make the most of your phone’s QHD screen resolution. Things could still change between now and launch, though, and with no confirmed specs just yet, we don’t know if the field of view has been upped from 101-degrees for a more immersive experience.

There might be a controller in the box, but the headset keeps the old built-in touchpad, so you don’t need to hold something every time you want to try out VR. Just watching video? Put the controller down and scroll through menus using the headset.

Expect the switchable USB connectors to make a reappearance here, too. My demo unit had the microUSB version installed, but it’s an easy job to swap it for a USB-C version. That means older Galaxy phones will fully support the new headset, and of course the new controller.