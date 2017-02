Just as you thought the hype for Nintendo's modular console couldn't get any bigger, the unboxing videos have arrived.

Or, rather, our unboxing video: see, we might not have any games to play on our Switch - yet - but we sure as heck have the box. And what do you do with boxes? Open them!

Rejoice, then, as we unwrap the Switch in all its neon glory and set it up on a TV for the first time.

Feel free to watch it on repeat until we publish our full review on 1 March - next Wednesday - if you like.

Buy the Switch here from Ninetendo