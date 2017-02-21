Alexa skills and 4 other reasons you’ll want Amazon's new Fire TV Stick

You used to have to shell out £80 for an Amazon streamer you could talk to but now the Fire TV Stick also comes with a voice control skills. No longer do you have to laboriously scroll through menus or shunt a cursor around typing out a letter at a time, you can just hold down the button with the microphone on it and say the name of what it is you’re after.

If the demo Amazon gave Stuff yesterday is anything to go by, it returns results quicker than you can say: “Isn't The Man In the High Castle supposed to be fictional?”

The searches somehow manage to be both broad and specific at the same time, so if you say “Games” it will show matching movie and TV results at the top (starting with Game of Thrones and The Hunger Games), followed by games you can download and play on the TV underneath.

All content is created equal on the Fire TV Stick too, so that search will show you that while you have to pay to rent The Hunger Games from Amazon Video, its sequel Catching Fire and 2015's Mocking Jay - Part 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

Get distracted while you’re watching? Rather than messing about trying to find the exact point you want to rewind to with the remote, simply say “skip back two minutes” and you’ll be able to pick up where you left off.