OLED TVs are usually good for two things: contrast and their ultra-thin design. Even by those standards, LG’s new Signature W7 Wallpaper OLED is absolutely breathtaking.

At just 2.57mm thin, it’s slimline enough to almost hang flush to any wall and hangs off a wall bracket with the help of magnets. Naturally, it’ll do the business with a whole host of 4K and HDR content as well. If you’ve got what’s likely to be several thousand pounds going spare, the Wallpaper OLED should be top of your shopping list.

Here are our first impressions of the set from CES 2017.