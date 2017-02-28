If you’ve ever used a 360-degree hinged laptop, you’ll know how hard it is to go back to a normal one.

There you are, typing on a MacBook pro when - snap! - you’ve broken the screen off by trying to flip it back.

Good news, then: Lenovo has announced an update to its flip-back laptop series, the Yoga 720 - so you’ll be able to upgrade without the breakages.

What’s the new 720 like? We flipped and tapped the 13-inch Yoga 720 (there’s a bigger 15-inch iteration, too) at MWC in Barcelona to find out.