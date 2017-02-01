If there's any reason to get this phone, it has got to be Tango.

At the time of writing, 25 free Tango-enabled apps are available, along with eight paid-for ones. They run the gamut of genres, from racing games, first-person experiential apps, and amusing ones like Holo, where you simply place modelled characters into your environment.

In all honesty, not all apps are useful, although they do show the sheer potential of what is to come. The ones that best help you appreciate the benefits of AR are the simple ones like Measure, a virtual tape measure that can give a relatively decent approximation through the cameras. Apps like Lowe's Vision and iStaging let you virtually place furniture around your house before you buy (if you live in the US, anyway) so you can have an idea of whether they'll fit, or suit the decor.

Tango needs more apps like Matterport Scenes. It's easily the most futuristic of the apps available at the moment, with its ability to scan an entire room and all its items and save it as a 3D model that you can use for measurements. What's killer is that it's so easy to use: no elaborate techniques are needed, and the app gives easy steps to follow if you miss out something during your scan. However, this is also very taxing on the phone.

Remember when we mentioned earlier that the hardware was okay for the most part? Well, this is one instance where you can see it struggling, as the scanning slows to a crawl and the frame rates drop. The fact that it's struggling for an app that can justify Tango's relevance isn't very encouraging. Not to mention that the battery drains a fair bit quicker as well.

Games are undoubtedly part of the charm, although, in this case, aren't as compelling as they should be, yet. You'll certainly have some fun moments creating over-the-top race tracks in Wild Wild Race as you challenge the limits of your creativity, designing a race track that zig-zags around your furnishings, but it's an idea that's sexier than the execution.

Others like Phantogeist are a little more successful at assimilating your surroundings into the gameplay action, largely thanks to a more polished game mechanic, but ultimately the idea of AR applications (and games) hinges on how important it is to you to bring your surroundings into play, so to speak.

It's the apps, more so than the hardware, which will determine if a platform like Tango grows and succeeds. Perhaps it's good that Lenovo made the Phab2 Pro affordable, so you won't be left high and dry if the worst case scenario happens and app support simply never shows up.