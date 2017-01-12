HTC calls its new-look design Liquid Surface, because it morphs and bends like a water droplet. I just call it gorgeous.

Take one look at the all-glass rear that curves into the U Play’s metal frame; see how its pearl-effect colours glint and change in the light, and you’ll have to do a double take. Yes, this really is a mid-range phone. It reminds me a lot of the Honor 8, only even slicker. Impressive stuff.

OK, so it’s a bit of a fingerprint magnet, but it didn’t feel like the phone was about to slip out of my hand at any point - the metal frame, while super-skinny, gives you plenty to grip on to. And that's despite the phone being one consistent thickness, instead of having a palm-friendly bulge like the HTC 10.

That slim design comes at a cost, though. HTC decided to follow Apple’s lead by ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack on the HTC 10 EVO, and hasn’t found any reason to bring it back here.

You’re either forced to use the bundled USB-C headphones, make the switch to Bluetooth, or buy a 3.5mm adapter - you don’t get one in the box.

HTC reckons its headphones are worth sticking with, though. They’ve got built-in microphones that detect ambient noise and adjust your music to drown it out, and use ultrasonic pulses to customise the sound based on your ear canals.

Sounds fancy, sure, but I wasn’t convinced by the tech when I tried the HTC 10 EVO. I’ll have to wait for a full retail version of the U Play to see if things have improved here.