It’s the fundamentals that really change things up day-to-day, such as the way notifications work.

Previous versions of Wear used notifications ‘cards’ that look like digital post-its. They were a bit insistent, popping up on the watch face to try to get your attention: a bit try-hard.

Like other bits of Wear 2.0, notifications are now less annoying. Post-its have been replaced by plainer notification text on top of a dark grey background, and you can choose whether they pop-up until you read them, appear for five seconds or not at all. You can always read them by just flicking up on the watch face, so they’re never too far away. What you see in these notifications hasn’t changed radically as far as I can tell, but they slot into Wear, and your day, much more comfortably.

If you’ve already read up a bit on Wear 2.0, you may have heard about the new Google Assistant packed into this software. It’s meant to be a wrist version of the Siri-a-like introduced with Google Pixel phones. You ask it for “local cinema times” and hope you don’t end up with a blurb about “global Cinnabon crimes”.

I haven’t experienced a huge world-changing upgrade though. You were able to say ‘Ok Google’ to your watch with previous versions of Wear and ask it questions. The difference now is that you might get a bit more info, and get further without having to head over to your phone. You still need to be connected to your phone to get Google Maps directions (even with Wi-Fi). It’s nowhere near as cool as Amazon Alexa yet.