After creating your avatar - we went with the undercut hair, because why not - you’ll be met with a po-faced cut-scene setting up the story and giving colour to the reason you’re even playing.

The problem? It takes itself too seriously, to the point of being cringeworthy - especially given the odd attempts at incidental dialogue between Ghosts, which fall horribly flat, as teammates try to be funny amidst all the horrendous violence. These conversations are often repeated and, worse still, your avatar will mutter expletives as he takes damage mid-combat, but they’re delivered with such ambivalence that you’d think he was being poked with a feather, not shot with a bullet.

Thankfully, where normally you’d be climbing towers to unlock things to do, Wildlands allows you to explore at your own pace. Instead of bombarding you with icons, the idea is that you'll naturally encounter things and people, which will give you an idea of what to do next.

The campaign is absolutely massive (though it doesn’t require you to completely take down all the bad guys to access the end-game), with several missions leading up to a major linchpin of the organisation, eventually taking you to El Sueno himself.

There are gun parts to collect (weaponry is fully customisable), skill points to find, and multiple resources to tag for the rebels to pick up. These resources also tie into the unlock system, and there’s a diverse skill tree that caters to all play styles. We ended up using our drone and a sniper rifle mostly, only switching to our under-barrel grenade launcher when things got heated.